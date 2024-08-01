2 Dead, Schools Shut, Traffic Chaotic As Delhi On Red Alert After Heavy Rain | Latest Updates

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall caused significant disruption in Delhi on Wednesday evening, with extensive waterlogging impacting large parts of the city. At least 2 drowned in Ghazipur, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler was reported dead after water engulfed their surroundings. Major roads were congested with traffic, and many residents were stranded as streets turned into rivers.

Following the severe weather, the National Weather Office catagorised Delhi as a ‘high-risk area’ in its Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin reported PTI. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Latest Updates On Delhi Rain

A 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old child drowned in a waterlogged drain after heavy rainfall hit Delhi on Wednesday, according to officials. Tanuja and her son Priyansh had visited a weekly market near Khoda Colony in the Ghazipur area. They fell into an under-construction drain around 8 pm and were unable to escape. Meanwhile, two other individuals sustained injuries in separate incidents related to the rainfall. Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late Wednesday that all schools in the city will be closed on August 1. Commuters reported severe traffic congestion not only in Delhi but also on the Delhi-Noida Expressway. In the national capital, those traveling on the Mehrauli-Chhattarpur road reported being stuck for over 1.5 hours due to the heavy rain. Traffic was especially congested on roads in Lutyens' Delhi and those heading to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Old Rajinder Nagar, where students were protesting the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a flooded coaching institute basement, was inundated with knee-deep water. Connaught Place saw several showrooms and restaurants affected by flooding. The severe weather also impacted air travel, leading to the diversion of at least 10 flights bound for Delhi to Jaipur and Lucknow. Airlines have cautioned passengers about the possibility of additional disruptions due to the ongoing conditions. At Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, display boards indicate that all flights are on schedule, but passengers are informed of delays verbally once they pass through the gates. In Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, where three students tragically died in a basement flood at a coaching center last week, heavy rain on Wednesday evening caused further submersion. Commuters struggled through waterlogged streets, with safety concerns mounting. Videos have emerged showing the severe flooding along the area, known for its numerous coaching centers. The intense rainfall also caused a house to collapse in north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area near Robin Cinema, resulting in one person being injured. Additionally, in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, a woman was hurt when a wall fell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 79.2 mm of rain from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Other areas reported the following amounts: Mayur Vihar 119 mm, Delhi University 77.5 mm, Pusa 66.5 mm, and Palam observatory 43.7 mm. The IMD has predicted a wet spell in the city till August 5.

(With inputs from agencies)