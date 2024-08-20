Delhi Rain: Minto Road, CP Streets Flooded; Check Traffic Advisory | 10 Videos

New Delhi: A heavy downpour struck Delhi and its surrounding NCR region today, leading to severe waterlogging across numerous areas. The intense rainfall turned streets into rivers, submerging vehicles and causing significant traffic disruptions.

The torrential rains brought temporary relief from the oppressive heat but resulted in extensive waterlogging on major roads. In several locations, water levels rose high enough to submerge cars, creating severe traffic jams. The situation has made commuting extremely difficult, with significant congestion reported in various parts of the city. The deluge also affected nearby regions, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

Traffic Advisory

In response to the ongoing flooding, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, urging residents to use alternative routes. Areas particularly affected include Mundka, Minto Bridge, IP Marg, and Mangolpuri Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid these locations due to severe waterlogging.

Due to water logging at Mundka, traffic diversions are effective. Kindly follow the advisory.

Notably, the underpass on Minto Road has been heavily inundated, leading to a situation where an auto was completely submerged. In the Old Delhi area, streets within markets have also been severely affected by the accumulation of water.

Here Are Some Videos Depicting Situation Of Delhi After Rain

Visuals from Minto Road:

An autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



(Visuals from Minto Road)

Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station:

Heavy rain lashes Delhi triggering waterlogging in various parts. Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station.



(Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station)

Visuals from National Media Centre:

Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of national capital following heavy rainfall in the area



(Visuals from National Media Centre)

Video from Ashram Bridge area:

Delhi: Severe waterlogging witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Visuals from outside Patel Chowk metro station:

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Visuals from outside Patel Chowk metro station.



(Visuals from outside Patel Chowk metro station)

Video from ITO area:

Visuals From Connaught Place:

Video from Kharak Singh Marg in the NDMC area: