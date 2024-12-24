Delhi Rainfall: Amid Chilly Weather, Capital Sees Light Showers On Christmas Eve Night

Delhi Rains: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather as light rain lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing a festive chill on Christmas Eve. Large crowds gathered at India Gate to soak in the holiday spirit, even as traffic slowed down in some areas due to wet roads. The national capital saw light rain on Tuesday. Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg showed the drizzle adding a wintry touch to the festive evening.

The light rains brought temporary relief from the city's persistent pollution woes. The showers helped settle dust particles and pollutants, leading to a slight improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city at 10 pm was still recorded at 356, which falls in the "very poor" category. The unexpected showers caused traffic disruptions in parts of the city, including slow vehicle movement reported on the Ring Road near South Extension.

#WATCH | Delhi: Slow traffic movement observed at the Ring Road near the South extension area following rainfall. pic.twitter.com/P5SRAY4VUB — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

As the city embraces the Christmas spirit, the blend of festive lights, bustling markets, and a gentle drizzle creates a perfect backdrop for celebrations, making the occasion memorable for many.

Meanwhile, the Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday revoked Stage IV ('Severe+') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following an improvement in air quality.

However, actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent any further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 24. The decision comes after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 369 ('Very Poor') at 4 PM on December 24, down from a peak of 401 ('Severe') recorded on December 16.

The improvement in air quality was attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, including improved wind speed, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

In line with the Supreme Court's directives, Stage IV measures were initially invoked when AQI levels breached the 400 mark on December 16. The measures were aimed at curbing severe pollution levels and included restrictions on industrial activities, construction, and entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI). The centre's air quality panel stressed the importance of continued vigilance. "Actions under Stage I, II, and III of the revised GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further," the commission said in its order.

Citizens were also urged to adhere to guidelines under Stage III. "Keeping in view the winter season, when weather conditions may not always be favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the Citizen Charter under GRAP-III," the commission added.

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP assured that it would continue to monitor air quality and issue appropriate directives as necessary, stating, "The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecasts made by IMD/IITM."

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country with churches and markets illuminated by vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs, a day before the main holiday. The festive spirit is visible everywhere, as communities come together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Churches have been adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that draws large crowds of people for prayer and reflection. In the national capital, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church was beautifully decorated with sparkling lights and stars, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion. The Christmas crib added to the charm of the church, drawing many visitors who marvelled at the decorations.

Security measures were also stepped up ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, stated that enhanced patrolling had been initiated in markets and other high-footfall areas, ensuring safety for the public. Senior officers have been out every evening, inspecting security setups and people's safety.