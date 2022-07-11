NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi rains: Fresh spell of monsoon rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat - Check IMD’s latest forecast here

Delhi Rains: Rains lashed the national capital today afternoon bringing much needed respite from the muggy weather conditions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Delhi Rains: Rains lashed the national capital on Monday (July 11, 2022) afternoon bringing much needed respite from the muggy weather conditions that had been prevailing over the last few days. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in the national capital today. IMD has forecast the possibility of light rain or drizzle for the day.

The residents of Delhi woke up to a humid morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius today. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent. 

The weather department, in its bulletin published on Sunday, issued a yellow alert for the national capital on July 11. Check the forecast here: 

The monsoon embraced Delhi in an impressive manner on June 30 but rains have repeatedly given the capital a miss since then. For past few days, IMD has been struggling to make accurate predictions for the Capital city.

Earlier, the IMD on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7. The weather department later predicted “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity” over west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on July 9 and July 10, and issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the capital on Sunday. But Delhi didn’t get rain on any of these days.

