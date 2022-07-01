NewsIndia
Delhi rains: Moderate showers hit city, read traffic advisory here

Delhi rains: As per the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius. 

  • IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall for Delhi today.
  • Delhi recorded moderate AQI around 9.30 am.

New Delhi: After the onset of the monsoon in Delhi a day earlier, the national capital on Friday (July 1) received moderate rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC said earlier in a tweet. 

As per PTI, the IMD forecast that the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at around 8:30 am was recorded at 93 percent. 

Issuing a traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police tweeted, “As per IMD report, Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Delhi logged air quality index (AQI) in the 'moderate' (123) category around 9:30 AM, as per SAFAR data. 

The first monsoon showers brought much-needed relief for Delhiites on Thursday. However, many areas witnessed waterlogging that led to traffic snarls. The newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Som Bazar Najafgarh, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass were some of the areas that experienced waterlogging. Areas including Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate and Delhi-Gurugram road also reported traffic snarls due to heavy showers on Thursday morning. 

