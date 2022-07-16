New Delhi: Delhi received rainfall on Saturday (July 16, 2022), bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Delhiites got some respite from the muggy weather today as parts of the national capital and NCR, received rains and thundershowers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet.

Earlier, the weather office has said that the capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at a few places on Saturday. "It would be generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers at a few places in the national capital," an IMD official said.