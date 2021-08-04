Delhi rape, murder: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to victim's kin

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 4) met with the family of the Delhi Cantt victim and consoled them in their time of grief and sorrow. He assured the family of all possible support from the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government will provide the family an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and order a magisterial enquiry into the rape and murder of minor girl. He further said that the government will appoint top lawyers so that the culprits get strict punishment for their crimes.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal along with other MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party.

After meeting with the victim's family, CM Arvind Kejriwal assured the family of full support from the Delhi government and said, "A nine-year-old girl had to unfortunately suffer a heinous crime and was then murdered. I met her grieving parents. The injustice that has happened with the family is very distressing. Their loss can't be compensated for but the Delhi government will provide them Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia. We will order a magisterial enquiry into the matter and appoint the best lawyers available so that the culprits get strict punishment."

The Chief Minister stressed upon the detrimental law and order situation of Delhi and said, "There is a requirement to fix the law and order system in Delhi. I appeal to the central government that concrete measures be taken in this regard and the Delhi government will fully cooperate with the Centre in order to fix the law and order situation in the city. Delhi is the national capital. If such incidents take place in the city, it does not send out a good message about the city. It makes the people feel unsafe and internationally sends a message that India’s national capital is witnessing such heinous incidents."

