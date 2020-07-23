Delhi records 1041 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; tally reaches 1,27,364

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday (July 23) recorded 1041 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi, taking the tally to 1,27,364, according to Delhi's Health department.

The capital city also witnessed 26 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 1415 people recovered during this period. A total of 109065 patients have been cured so far in Delhi, while the death tally has reached 3745.

There are 14554 active cases, and 8000 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation, While 3271 are admitted to different COVID hospitals in the national capital, where 12204 beds are vacant.

Delhi has conducted 18226 tests in the last 24 hours, and the infection rate has decreased to 5.71 percent with a recovery rate of 85.63%.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is providing plasma for free and people do not need to buy or sell it.

Kejriwal inspected a redevelopment project at Chandni Chowk and spoke about the adequate availability of plasma on the sidelines of his visit.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient.

A first-of-its-kind 'plasma bank' in the country was recently set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in south Delhi.