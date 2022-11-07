Delhi records highest maximum temperature for November since 2008

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday (November 7) recorded its maximum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed. The national capital recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius in this month, 13 years ago. While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average.

The Palm observatory recorded a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

The Najafgarh observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius on Monday respectively.

The humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 96 per cent, IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 352 in the morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The weatherperson has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of mist or shallow fog in the morning for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius.

