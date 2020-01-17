हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi records highest rainfall in 10 years, cold wave to hit capital from January 18

The mercury level is also likely to dip on January 18 which will again bring back cold wave condition in Delhi and nearby regions. The temperature, which was recorded at 11-degree celsius on January 16, which is likely to drop at six-degree Celsius on January 17. 

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded a total of 34.5 mm of rains in the month of January which is the highest in the past ten years. The Safdarjung Observatory on Thursday recorded 17.7 mm of rainfall in the area. The national capital has also surpassed its monthly average which stands at 19.1 mm reported the Skymet weather forecast. 

On Friday morning, the national capital witnessed fog and the overall air quality was recorded under 'poor' category, as light showers lashed various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 266 with PM10 at 176 and PM 2.5 at 110. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius. 

Railway services also remained affected due to the foggy weather in which nearly 19 Delhi bound trains were delayed on Friday. 

This situation is because of the Western disturbance which has hit several parts of India. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and plains of northwest India from tonight and another one from January 20.

The western disturbance has also affected isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha because of which the area was seen covered by a thick blanket of fog.

