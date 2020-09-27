हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi records over 40 COVID-19 fatalities for second straight day

Delhi on Sunday reported 42 COVID-19 deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 5,235, while as many as 3,292 new cases of the infection pushes the tally to 2,71,114.

File photo

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 42 COVID-19 deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 5,235, while as many as 3,292 new cases of the infection pushes the tally to 2,71,114.

This is the second day consecutive when the city has reported more than 40 coronavirus deaths.

On Saturday, authorities had reported 46 fatalities, which was the highest in a day since July 16, when the city had reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,71,114 on Sunday with 3,292 more people contracting the viral disease. The 42 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,235.

The capital reported 3,372 cases on Saturday, 3,827 on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday, and 3,816 on Tuesday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,36,651 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 51,416 tests were conducted on Saturday to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 11,414 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,002 rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi to spread awarness in their localities of the measures to be taken to prevent dengue.

As part of Delhi government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar' campaign, Kejriwal inspected his house for signs of stagnant water at 10 am for 10 minutes, draining and replacing accumulated water from various spots at his home and surroundings.

"I appeal to all the RWAs to talk to people in their societies as well and motivate them to join this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together," he said.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
