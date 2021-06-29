Delhi records slight increase in new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday (June 29), according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,971.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

Ahead of the monsoon season, civic bodies in Delhi have started preparations to check mosquito breeding to deal with vector-borne diseases by launching fumigation drives, anti-larval medicine spray campaign and release of gambusia fish in water bodies.

According to municipal authorities, they have started survey of households, government and private offices, and educational institutions to check mosquito breeding.

The three civic bodies --- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations --- have so far issued over 2,000 challans against violators in the national capital.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the civic body was spraying anti-larval medicine and conducting fumigation regularly to stop mosquito breeding, specially at construction sites, hospitals, police stations, bus depots, fire stations, education institutions, private and government offices.

Live TV