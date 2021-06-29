हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Delhi records slight increase in new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,971.

Delhi records slight increase in new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
File photo

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday (June 29), according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,971.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

Ahead of the monsoon season, civic bodies in Delhi have started preparations to check mosquito breeding to deal with vector-borne diseases by launching fumigation drives, anti-larval medicine spray campaign and release of gambusia fish in water bodies.

According to municipal authorities, they have started survey of households, government and private offices, and educational institutions to check mosquito breeding.

The three civic bodies --- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations --- have so far issued over 2,000 challans against violators in the national capital.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the civic body was spraying anti-larval medicine and conducting fumigation regularly to stop mosquito breeding, specially at construction sites, hospitals, police stations, bus depots, fire stations, education institutions, private and government offices.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Delhi COVID dataCOVID VaccinationCOVID India
Next
Story

NHRC panel probing Bengal post-poll violence attacked in Jadavpur

Must Watch

PT41S

Breaking News: IPS Balaji Srivastava to be the new commissioner of Delhi Police