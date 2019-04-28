close

Heatwave

Delhi reels under scorching heat on Sunday, temperature reaches 41.2 degrees Celsius

"The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

Representative image

New Delhi: The national capital reeled under scorching heat on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, said a meteorological (MeT) department official.

Humidity levels oscillated between 40 and 14 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast clear sky for Monday.

"The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius. 

Tags:
HeatwaveDelhi HeatHot weather condition
