Coronavirus

Delhi reports 1,573 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,12,494; death count at 3,371

So far, a total of 89,968 Delhiites have recovered from COVID-19 and the recovery rate has bettered to 79.97%.

File Photo

Delhi: The national capital on Sunday (July 12, 2020) reported 1,573 new COVID-19 confirmed infections that took the total tally to 1,12,494. There are still 19,155 active cases.

The coronavirus death count in Delhi on Sunday increased by 37 to 3,371, while the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2,276.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation through this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter.

"If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," stated CM Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the LNJP Hospital and met the team to thank for their untiring efforts.

He tweeted, "Delhi has seen a reassuring decrease in number of new cases in past few weeks. Credit goes to the #CoronaWarriors, doctors & medical teams all over Delhi!"

So far, a total of 89,968 Delhiites have recovered from COVID-19 and the recovery rate has bettered to 79.97%.

According to the latest health bulletin, the number of patients in home isolation has decreased to 11,059. 

Delhi on Sunday conducted 21,236 COVID-19 tests, whereas the total number of tests in the national capital by Sunday evening stands at 7,89,853.

Delhi has been the third-worst COVID-19-hit place across India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

