Delhi reports 19,116 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, over 3500 less than yesterday

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a slight relief amid the ongoing pandemic situation, Delhi on Monday (January 10) recorded 19,166 new COVID-19 cases, over 3500 less than yesterday. However, with the addition of the new cases, the positivity rate rose to 25%, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data.

This apart, the national capital has logged 17 deaths due to COVID-19 while 14076 have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The city had reported the same number of COVID deaths on Sunday too. In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 Covid deaths.

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

22,752 new cases, which were reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city saw 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

A total of 1,999 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation

