Delhi Reports Warmest Night In 14 Years At 35.2°C, Spike In Heatstroke Cases Reported

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its warmest night in at least 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling more than eight notches above normal at 35.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded 4.8 notches above the season's average at 43.6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous warmest night in Delhi was recorded on June 3, 2010, when the minimum temperature had soared to 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Relief For Delhi?

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief from the high temperatures. On Thursday, the city may witness light rainfall, induced by a fresh western disturbance.

Spike In Heatstroke Casualties

Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a spike in heatstroke casualties as the brutal heat wave continues to sweep the national capital. At the Centre-run RML Hospital, the authorities received 22 patients in the last two days. There have been five deaths and 12 to 13 patients are on ventilator support.

Rain Lashes Shimla, Surrounding Areas

Residents of Shimla and its surroundings reeling from the scorching heat for more than four weeks got a much-needed respite on Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, lashed the capital town and its adjoining areas. Dark clouds enveloped the town's skies as strong winds, accompanied by lightning and thunder, hit the region.

The heavy rain that lasted about an hour had a cooling effect and also helped douse forest fires. The storm also disrupted power supply in several areas for more than an hour.

Solan and its surrounding areas were also hit by a thunderstorm, followed by rain and hail. A duststorm swept Hamirpur and snapped power supply.

Heatwave Prevails

However, the severe heat wave continued to sweep Sirmaur district. Heatwave conditions prevailed in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra and parts of Solan districts, the local Met office said.

The heat wave is likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kangra districts for the next one to two days, the weather office said.

A 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued at isolated places on Thursday. Rain is predicted at a few places in the middle and the high hills on Thursday and isolated regions on Friday.

On Wednesday, Seobagh received 6 mm rainfall, followed by Palampur at 5.5 mm, Banjar at 5.2 mm, and Manali, Sangla and Kalpa at 2 mm each.

Una was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 41.8 degrees, Dhaula Kuan at 41.5 degrees, Hamirpur at 41.3 degrees, Kangra at 41 degrees and Sundernagar at 40.6 degrees.

Paonta Sahib recorded the highest minimum temperature at 30 degrees Celsius. The local Met office has predicted rain at a few places in the higher hills during June 20-25.

The maximum temperature was recorded two to five degrees above normal in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday.

Weather In Rajasthan

Heatwave conditions were recorded at some places in the Jaipur division. Hot nights were recorded at some places in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 44.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar. Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani, Churu and Alwar 44 degrees each, Sangaria 43.5 degrees, Phalodi 43.2 degrees, Fatehpur 42.9 degrees, Bikaner 42.5 degrees, Jaisalmer 42.2 degrees and above 40 degrees at other major places.

During the last 24 hours, a maximum 26 mm rainfall was recorded in Atru of Baran. Kota recorded 2.6 mm rainfall.

The highest minimum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar. The minimum temperature at other places was recorded between 28.4 and 34.2 degrees Celsius.

A Met official said there is a possibility of an increase in rainfall activity in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from June 24.

There is a possibility of a slight decrease in maximum temperatures in the next 48 hours. Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions may record maximum temperatures in the 42-44 degrees Celsius range while hot nights may be recorded at some places, the official said.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40 kilometres per hour are likely in some parts of the state.