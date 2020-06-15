Delhi riots: Delhi Police files charge sheet in property dealer Parvez's killing case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi police on Monday (June 15) filed its charge sheet in the murder case of a property dealer Parvez, who was killed during the Delhi riots. Pervez was found in an injured condition during ​​North-East Delhi's North Gonda area during the riots. He was brutally injured in the violence and was rushed to GTB Hospital where he died.

Delhi Police had arrested 16 people in this case and the charge sheet was filed today against all the accused.

Parvez also had a .32 bore pistol and 25 cartridges, out of which the Crime Branch recovered only 13 cartridges but failed to recover his pistol. The police, however, is yet to recover the weapon used to kill him.

The police has filed its charge sheet in the case. The investigation, however, is going on in the case.

In February this year, the northeastern parts of the national capital were rocked by communal violence that claimed at least 53 lives and injured many people.

Earlier on June 1, Delhi Police had filed a 1,030-page charge sheet against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and 14 others in a Karkardooma court in connection with the riots that took place in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi.

The court is expected to take up the charge sheet for consideration on June 16.

Tahir Hussain was alleged in the charge sheet to have organised the violence in the region for which he spent around Rs 1.30 crore. The brother of Tahir Hussain, along with 15 others, has also been named as accused in the Delhi riots cases.

Tahir Hussain is also alleged to have met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi and others who had participated in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the Delhi violence.