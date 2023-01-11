Delhi Riots: Ex-MCD councillor Tahir Hussain charged with funding violence in 2020

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday framed the charges against former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with violence in North East Delhi in 2020. According to reports, Tahir Hussain has been charged with the offence of funding the riots using money laundered through illegal means. The former MCD councillor has not pleaded guilty, according to ANI. According to investigators, Hussain allegedly conspired to engage in money laundering and the proceeds generated from the crime were used in the riots in northeast Delhi.

2020 North East Delhi violence | Delhi's Karkardooma Court today framed the charges against ex-MCD councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case. He has been charged with the offence of funding the riots using alleged laundered money. He has not pleaded guilty. — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Hussain has been earlier booked under various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in three separate cases in connection with the violence in Delhi in February 2020. The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.

On October 14 last year, Hussain, along with six others, was charged with rioting and murder in one of the cases related to the riots. Prior to this, he was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, mischief causing damage, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the property, and dacoity in another case on May 6.

The money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate is also based on one of the first information reports registered against Hussain by the Delhi Police.

On the eve of February 23, riots broke out in Northeast Delhi between Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-CAA protestors. The violence took a communal turn and led to the death of over 53 people over the course of the next 10 days. More than 200 were left injured. Shops and houses were burnt down and even places of worship were attacked.