Delhi riots' inside story: No normal calls, SIM cards destroyed, code words used to dodge police

New Delhi: Delhi riots accused has prepared a subtle plan to escape police investigation while hatching a conspiracy for violence in Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh, according to sources in Delhi Police. This was divulged to police by accused Shadab Ahmed during the probe.

Slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Shadab revealed that prior to the riots they held a meeting to prepare a plan to evade the police and also gave code names for weapons and other things used in the violence.

During the riots, instructions were issued that they would not make normal calls but would rather use net calling facility to contact each other and then destroy their SIM cards once their work was completed, divulged Shadab, adding that they had also decided to delete history from their phone.

Further, they had asked people participating in the demonstrations near Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh to come with iron rods, stones, acid, petrol, bottles, and other weapons through code words, according to the sources.

This was the demonstration site where the head constable Ratan Lal was martyred and DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj Kumar were badly injured in the attack.

Shadab also revealed that different people were given different responsibilities in Chand Bagh protest. DS Bindra had the task of distributing food packets, while the main organizers of the Chand Bagh protest, Suleman and Salim Khan, were assigned the task of stage management. Ayub was responsible for the maintenance of the tent, and Salim Khan arranged the sound system. Shadab is learned to have told the police that the protest funds came from outside.

Two WhatsApp groups- Khidmat and Save Constitution, were also created formed for the protests organised at Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh. In protests at these two places, Kavalpreet Kaur of AISA, Devangana Kalita of Pinjra Tod, Khalid Saifi, Miran Haider used to deliver provocative speeches, telling people that they have to overthrow this (Central) government.

According to Shadab, they emphasized that this can not be accomplished in a peaceful way, rather they have to shed blood and will have to die and kill people. He further said that protestors at Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh were encouraged to take advantage of the US President Donal Trump's visit to India so that the issue gets international attention.

The people were also asked to collect red chili powder and other items which can be used in the riots, he said, adding that sticks, iron rods and stones were collected in the tent for Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh protests on February 23.

"On 24 February, inflammatory speeches were made to provoke people to block the Wazirabad road and when the police tried to stop it, we started throwing stones and then attacked the cops with sticks, iron rods, baseball bats hidden in the tent," Shadab revealed, adding that government vehicles were set on fire, petrol bombs, acid were also thrown at the police and some people even opened fire on the police.

In Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh violence, Ratna Lal was hit with stones and shot dead, DCP Amit Sharma was seriously injured while ACP Anuj Kumar also got injured.

The probe also got the information that rioters wanted to have mobilisation of people like Shaheen Bagh in Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh to gain media attention but it could not happen. The plot was then hatched to create riots in the area through road blockade as they knew that the police would arrive to stop them. This would further deteriorate the situation, and the violence would lead to riots.

As soon as Wazirabad Road and Chand Bagh areas were blocked, the police stopped them, and then cops were attacked as per plan, and riots started in the area, the accused told police.