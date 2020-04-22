Delhi riots: Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday ( April 22) booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with inciting violence in the national capital`s northeast area in February this year.

Probing the conspiracy of Delhi riots, the Delhi police had earlier arrested Tahir Hussain who is also accused in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence. Tahir was in the eye of a major controversy after several viral videos showed hundreds of people on the rooftop of his building and hurling stones and petrol bombs during the riots.

Meanwhile, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid and two Jamia Millia Islamia students have been under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly inciting violence in northeast Delhi area on February 23, 24, 25.

Umar Khalid is accused of making inflammatory speech during US President's visit to India. He is also accused of gathering people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Delhi Police Special Cell will soon summon Umar Khalid for questioning. He has not yet been arrested.

In the FIR, police has also claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and two others.

The Police has reportedly arrested former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi in the case.

Earlier this month, two Jamia students- Safoora Zargar, who is the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, and Meeran Haider, its member- were also arrested by the police in connection with the case. Zargar is the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, while Haider is a member of the committee.

Notably, communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.