Delhi road rage: Scorpio driver who rammed into biker apprehended by cops

New Delhi: The accused in the Delhi road rage incident which occurred yesterday (June 5) has been apprehended by the cops. On Sunday (June 5), a driver in a Mahindra Scorpio hit a biker after an altercation near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. The whole incident was caught on camera by another biker riding beside them. In the video posted by ANI, the bikers can be seen having a heated argument with the Mahindra Scorpio driver, following which the driver of the four-wheeler hits the motorcycle and speeds off later.

The biker, who was hit by the speeding car out of vengeance, was returning from Gurugram along with his 8-10 friends. The bikers said that on their way back, they came across the Mahindra Scorpio driver who was driving rashly. When they tried to reason with the driver of the four-wheeler, he reportedly threatened and verbally abused them.

“I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us & started rash driving. He threatened & verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," the biker said.

A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on.

The motorcyclist was not seriously injured in the incident despite the hard impact. The police had taken cognisance of the matter and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

On Monday, the Delhi police had registered an attempt to murder case in connection with the incident after the victim filed a complaint. Later, an FIR u/s 307 IPC (attempt to murder) was filed against accused driver in Fatehpur Beri Police Station. The driver of car was identified and apprehended by the cops on Monday evening.

