New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a driver of Mahindra Scorpio hit a biker after an altercation near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi on Monday (June 6, 2022) morning. The whole incident was caught on camera by another biker riding beside them. In the video posted by ANI, the bikers can be seen having a heated argument with the Mahindra Scorpio driver, following which the driver of the four-wheeler hits the motorcycle and speeds off later.

The biker, who was hit by the speeding car out of vengeance, was returning from Gurugram along with his 8-10 friends. The bikers said that on their way back, they came across the Mahindra Scorpio driver who was driving rashly. When they tried to reason with the driver of the four-wheeler, he reportedly threatened and verbally abused them.

“I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us & started rash driving. He threatened & verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," the biker said.

Watch the video of the incident here:

#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on. (Note: Abusive language) (Source: Biker's friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

The motorcyclist was not seriously injured in the incident despite the hard impact. According to the news agency, the police have taken cognisance of the matter and an investigation into the incident has been launched.