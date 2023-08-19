Delhi: Robbers On Stabbing Spree Murder 32-Year-Old Man, 2 Others Injured

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death while two others were injured allegedly after being attacked by a group of three miscreants in separate incidents in North East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused tried to rob the victims and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at separate lanes on the intervening night of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Gufran (32), while the two injured have been identified as Sher Mohd (25) and Sharik (22), all residents of the Janta Mazdoor Colony in Delhi.



Officials said that three PCR calls were received at Delhi's Welcome Police Station late at night regarding the three incidents. The first PCR call was received at 11:33 pm, wherein police were informed that Sher Mohd (25) had been stabbed in the abdomen by one of the miscreants. He however managed to save himself by hiding inside a house.

The second PCR call was received at 12:21 am informing that Gufran (32) had been stabbed on his back and that he succumbed to his injuries.

The third PCR call was received at 1:02 am about the third victim, Sharik, being stabbed on his neck and that he had run away and managed to save himself.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the three accused, identified as Kapil Choudhary, Sohail, and Sameer, had been drinking and decided to rob some people.

Police said that the three accused had then gone on a robbery spree carrying sharp-edged weapons, which they bought recently from Delhi's Ballimaran area.

They stabbed three persons but managed to rob only one of them, who eventually died due to his injuries. All three accused are known ruffians and two of them have past criminal records, police added.

Two of the three accused have been apprehended, and officials were making efforts to trace the third accused were on. Two blood-stained knives and a mobile phone were recovered from the two accused.

Officials said that one of the accused was found to be involved in similar crimes in the past. The accused, identified as Kapil Chaudhary (25), was arrested in 2021 in a case of attempted murder, and then again in 2022 for another stabbing incident, they said, adding that the second accused that has been arrested is Sohail (22).

"The third accused, identified as Sameer, is on the run and efforts are on to trace him," they said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.