Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 315

New Delhi: The Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) morning was reported to be at 315 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

The national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality today but continued to gasp for breath as the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category. It may be noted that the overall AQI reduced from 352 from Monday to 315 today.

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, strong surface winds barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday, improving the air quality.

The city recorded its 24-hour average air quality index at 311, down from 349 on Sunday. It was 374 on Saturday. Neighbouring Faridabad (330), Ghaziabad (254), Greater Noida (202), Gurgaon (310) and Noida (270) also recorded a slight improvement in the air quality.

R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said westerly winds gusting up to 25 kmph improved visibility to 3,200 metres.

So far, Monday has been the only day in November when the Palam Observatory reported "visibility of more than 3000 m and such strong winds", he said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SAFAR said the AQI was recorded in the lower end of the "very poor" category on Monday, a "significant" improvement from the day before due to the low fire count and strong transport-level winds blowing from northwest direction dispersing pollutants.

These winds are likely to continue on Tuesday, leading to further improvement in the air quality to the 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count), it said.

(With PTI inputs)

