हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
air quality

Noida's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category, AQI stands at 414

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida stands at 414, in 'severe' category as per SAFAR-India.

Noida&#039;s air quality deteriorates to &#039;severe&#039; category, AQI stands at 414

New Delhi: The air quality in Noida was recorded in the `severe` category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other nearby areas stood at - Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (320), Greater Noida (221) and Gurgaon (353).

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the `very poor` category with an overall AQI at 352.

ALSO READ | Delhi’s air quality remains in 'very poor' category, Kejriwal government issues new order- Read here

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
air qualityAQIAir pollutionnoida air qualitySmog in Delhi
Next
Story

Man gifts his wife Taj Mahal-like home in Madhya Pradesh, replica took 3 years to complete

Must Watch

PT30S

UP Election 2022: JP Nadda will be on UP tour today