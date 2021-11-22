Noida's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category, AQI stands at 414

New Delhi: The air quality in Noida was recorded in the `severe` category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other nearby areas stood at - Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (320), Greater Noida (221) and Gurgaon (353).

Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida stands at 414, in 'Severe' category as per SAFAR-India. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the `very poor` category with an overall AQI at 352.

ALSO READ | Delhi’s air quality remains in 'very poor' category, Kejriwal government issues new order- Read here

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Live TV