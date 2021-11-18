Delhi’s air quality remains in 'very poor' category for fifth straight day, AQI stands at 362

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality on Thursday (November 18, 2021) morning but continued to gasp for breath as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall AQI at 6:33 AM was at 362. It may be noted that the overall AQI reduced from 379 from Wednesday to 362 today.

Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 362 (at 06:33am): System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced several measures taken by the AAP government to keep the air pollution in check.

While addressing the press conference, Rai said that there will be 100% Work From Home (WFH) for Delhi government employees till Sunday. “We have also given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services,” Rai said.

Schools, colleges, institutes and training centres along with libraries will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Environment Minister stated.

“Construction & demolition work will remain banned till 21st Nov in Delhi. Schools/colleges/institutes/training centres/libraries will remain closed until further orders,” Delhi Environment Minister added.

Police department & transport will ensure this together, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

