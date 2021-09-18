Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib closed for visitors over COVID-19 norms violation

New Delhi: The Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has ordered the closure of Delhi’s famous Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in view of alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, PTI reported.

The order, issued on September 16, states that the report filed by executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) found that the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara “allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurudwara" in violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines.

The order further directed the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to be closed for visitors with immediate effect.

In its earlier guidelines, DDMA allowed reopening of religious places, however, visitors were not permitted to stem the transmission of coronavirus.

Expressing displeasure at the Chanakyapuri SDM's order, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and outgoing Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to revoke the order and take action against the district officials. Sirsa tweeted, “Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.”

He added that the order was issued to close the gurudwara which has aided people during the second coronavirus wave and lockdown by organising ‘langar' (free food service) and setting up beds for patients.

We request CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji to revoke the order passed by SDM Chanakyapuri abt closing Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! This action of Delhi govt officials hurt Sikh sentiments

Sikhs would protest against such dictatorial mindset if the order is not revoked pic.twitter.com/9rRYbeY6gH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 18, 2021

Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations!

We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover@ANI @republic @thetribunechd https://t.co/I8CBN3HuQJ pic.twitter.com/VuMWCTLoSw — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has issued over 2.90 lakh challans between April 19 and September 17 this year for flouting COVID-19 guidelines, of which the maximum was issued for not wearing masks. According to the data shared by Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal, out of the total 2,91,423 challans issued, the maximum 2,56,616 were for mask violation, followed by 29,698 for violation of social distancing norms and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV