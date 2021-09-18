हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangla Sahib

Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib closed for visitors over COVID-19 norms violation

The Chanakyapuri SDM directed the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to be closed for visitors with immediate effect.

Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib closed for visitors over COVID-19 norms violation
File Photo

New Delhi: The Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has ordered the closure of Delhi’s famous Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in view of alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, PTI reported. 

The order, issued on September 16, states that the report filed by executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) found that the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara “allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurudwara" in violation of  Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. 

The order further directed the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to be closed for visitors with immediate effect.

In its earlier guidelines, DDMA allowed reopening of religious places, however, visitors were not permitted to stem the transmission of coronavirus. 

Expressing displeasure at the Chanakyapuri SDM's order, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and outgoing Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to revoke the order and take action against the district officials. Sirsa tweeted, “Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.”

He added that the order was issued to close the gurudwara which has aided people during the second coronavirus wave and lockdown by organising ‘langar' (free food service) and setting up beds for patients.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has issued over 2.90 lakh challans between April 19 and September 17 this year for flouting COVID-19 guidelines, of which the maximum was issued for not wearing masks. According to the data shared by Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal, out of the total 2,91,423 challans issued, the maximum 2,56,616 were for mask violation, followed by 29,698 for violation of social distancing norms and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, PTI reported. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangla SahibGurudwara Bangla SahibCOVID-19CoronavirusDelhi
Next
Story

Wish PM Modi celebrated his birthday every day: Congress takes dig at Centre after India administers record 2.5 crore vaccine doses

Must Watch

PT19M9S

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to resign by the High Command - Sources