Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams as SAD holds protest against Centre's farm laws

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Friday (September 17) as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) organised a protest march against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The report of traffic jams disrupting movement came from New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh areas. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about closure of specific roads and recommended alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience, PTI reported.

While several commuters took to social media to complain about the choked traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about closure of roads at Jharoda Kalan border and suggested diversions to save themselves from getting stuck in view of the farmers’ protests.

"Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading due to the farmers' movement, please refrain from using this route,” a tweet in Hindi by Delhi Traffic Police read.

Another tweet said, “Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road.” The traffic police further informed that “Sardar Patel Marg is now clear on both carriageway.”

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram border (Pic Courtesy: IANS)

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal observed September 17 as ‘Black Day’ to mark the passage of three contentious farm laws last year. Led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party workers held protests in the national capital.

The Delhi Police detained SAD president Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several other party leaders, who were later released.

Delhi | A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed: SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal pic.twitter.com/p64GeE4HFC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

SAD leaders carried out the protest march from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the massive participation in the agitation shows public anger.

"Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for a year, but the Centre is keen on quashing them. We are proud to have quit the NDA. Akali Dal will continue to resist despotism," she tweeted.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with 15 other party leaders were detained at Parliament Street police station. A police officer said the leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released, the officer added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV