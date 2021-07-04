Delhi’s Punjabi Basti, Janata market shut till July 6 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: After East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar were shut, now Punjabi Basti and Janata market in Nangloi area have been closed for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, PTI reported. The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar stated that as the general public, as well as shopkeepers, are not following coronavirus protocols, these markets are being shut for two days.

"Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,” the order read.

In case any shopkeeper does not follow this order, necessary action as per law would be taken against them, the order added.

Earlier this week, East Delhi markets were closed till July 5 due to non-compliance with COVID-19 norms. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (July 2) allowed the reopening of Laxmi Nagar market with a few conditions from Saturday. It asked officials to set up a mobile testing van in the area and organise COVID-19 vaccination drives for shopkeepers and vendors. The decision was taken after DDMA received written assurance from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry and shopkeepers.

The Delhi government imposed a complete lockdown from April 19 which lasted till May 30. The national capital has since been witnessing a phased unlock process.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (July 3), 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city has mounted to 24,988, the latest health bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

