Delhi’s youngest and richest entrepreneur Ajay Singh Tanwar speaks about how he mastered himself as a social media influencer

If you are wondering that entrepreneurship is restricted only to elderly and well-qualified people, put your thinking caps on and think about it. There has been a transition in the world of entrepreneurship, and minting money has now become a child’s play.

Flying high with the arrival of digital media, Delhi-based entrepreneur Ajay Singh Tanwar is a prime example for the younger generation. The 20-year old is an entrepreneur who has a hotel business in Chattarpur and is also building his presence as a lifestyle influencer.

Hailing from the capital city of India, Ajay was born in a wealthy business family that has a great reputation in politics. The young guy grew in a business environment that shaped his career and inspired him to become an entrepreneur.

“While studying, I paid more attention to my family business than that of academics. I was pretty sure to take the family business ahead, and I started working towards my goal. To understand the business, I observed the operations and accompanied my father at work daily”, stated Ajay.

That ignited the fire in his belly to become an entrepreneur, and today he has groomed himself as the youngest and richest entrepreneur in Delhi. Ajay manages two hotels in Chattarpur including the Ocean Pearl Gardenia and Kings Forth. Besides business, his curiosity to understand social media deeply fascinated this young guy. He said, “I initially focused only on the hotel business. It was difficult to take out time for social media. However, the coronavirus outbreak made things easy when I understood the digital medium thoroughly”, added Tanwar.

The entrepreneur turned influencer has been very active on Instagram. He majorly posts content showcasing his wealthy lifestyle including top-notch automobiles and beautiful destinations from his travel journeys.

Some of the high-end cars Ajay possesses are Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren. At an age of finding jobs to gain experience, this young guy has taken a completely different route and is reaching new heights. Apart from work, Ajay has now successfully added one more skill in his kitty of being an influencer. Posting content timely has seen an upward trend in Ajay’s followers. Through organic means, Tanwar is making his content reach a wider audience. Looking at his work, we wish this bundle of talent lots of luck.

