Delhi Saket Court Judge Kovai Venugopal succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi: A District Court Judge, Kovai Venugopal succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in Delhi on Monday (April 19), according to sources.

Venugopal was a Judge at the Saket Family Court who died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (April 18) and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, sources added.

Saket Bar Association President Karnail Singh called the sudden demise of Venugopal unfortunate and a great loss to the legal community.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

Live TV