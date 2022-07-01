Delhi schools reopen after summer break today amid rising Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI: Following summer vacations, schools in the national capital reopened today, July 1, 2022. Despite the fact that the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country has raised concerns among parents and school principals. In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 865 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, bringing the national capital's active cases to 3,914 with a daily positivity rate of 4.45 percent. The national capital's schools were closed for the summer vacation on May 11, 2022. However, Mission Buniyad classes continued until June 18, 2022.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Mission Buniyad classes were conducted on a war footing this year, and the results have been spectacular, adding that it has played a critical role in closing the learning gap that has widened over the past two years of the pandemic.

"Thousands of children in our schools have benefited from this, and their learning levels have improved. The teachers and principals of the DoE and MCD deserve full credit for this. If MCD and DoE collaborate in this manner, students' learning levels will improve significantly”, says CM.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will organize a training session for 'Targeted Pedagogical Approach' with teachers from MCD and DOE. Teachers will assess each child weekly, the school head will monitor each child's progress, and a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organized in July to share the learning level of their children with the parents in Delhi Government and MCD schools.

In 2020, the coronavirus scare grew across the country. More than 1 billion students were still out of school due to nationwide school closures. The Delhi government ordered all educational institutes to remain closed until further notice. Schools reopened for completely offline classes from April 1 after prolonged closure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.