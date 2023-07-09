Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On Monday Due To Heavy Rains, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday due to the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

"In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। July 9, 2023

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first 'very heavy' rainfall on Saturday.

All Delhi govt schools to be inspected after wall collapse incident

After a boundary wall of a government school collapsed in the national capital following heavy rains, Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools on Sunday. In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, according to a statement from the education minister's office.

"It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday itself and ensure that on the opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children," the statement said.

They have been asked to submit a report by Sunday itself.

"In case, any serious problem is found then the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening. Secretary/ Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight," the minister said.

As heavy rains lashed the national capital, a portion of the boundary wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday. According to sources, the school was reconstructed four months ago. Atishi, however, said that the wall was 35 years old and termed 150 mm of rainfall in the city an "unusual climate event".