Delhi sees high jump in daily COVID-19 infections, cases cross 17,000-mark

New Delhi: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Delhi registered 17,335 fresh infections and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin on Friday (January 7).

The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 17.73%, while there are 39,873 active cases.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 15,097 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8.

The Delhi government had announced a weekend curfew on Tuesday which will come into effect from 10 pm today. Only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are exempted from the curfew. Those going out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

Officials assured of making necessary arrangements to impose the curfew.

"We have made adequate arrangements to enforce the weekend curfew. There will be a strict vigil at markets, on the roads, colonies and other public places. If needed, we will also increase the number of enforcement squads," a senior administrative official in the west district told PTI.

The official urged people not to venture out during the weekend curfew. "If any non-essential category shop or establishment is found open during the curfew, notices will be pasted on the gates and the shops will be sealed. I appeal to the public not to go out during the curfew and to help the administration in curbing the spread of the virus," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Friday allowed the shops, dealing with non-essential goods, in markets or complexes and malls to remain open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

(With agency inputs)

