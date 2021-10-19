हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi rains

Delhi sees wettest October in over 60 years, breaks 93.4 mm rainfall record

In September this year, Delhi had witnessed 18 rainy days and three heavy rain events, the highest in at least 10 years.

Delhi sees wettest October in over 60 years, breaks 93.4 mm rainfall record
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The month of October this year has been the wettest in the city since 1960 when the national capital had recorded 93.4 mm rainfall. This year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in October.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm rainfall, 238.2 mm rainfall in 1954, 236.2 mm rainfall in 1956 and 93.4 mm of rainfall in 1960. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in October.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data.

In 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954. In 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm rainfall in a single day.

Last month, the capital gauged 413.3 mm rainfall, the highest after 417.3 mm precipitation recorded in September 1944 and the second-highest in 121 years.

Delhi witnessed 18 rainy days and three heavy rain events in September this year, the highest in at least 10 years, according to the IMD.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The capital, notably, has been logging a new weather record every month since August last year.

