Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs Accuse AAP's Raghav Chadha Of Forging Their Signatures For Proposed Select Committee

New Delhi: Five Rajya Sabha MPs have accused Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha of forging their signatures and adding their names to the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill without their permission. The AAP MP now faces a Privilege Motion from the aggrieved MPs. The five MPs who have lodged complaints are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and BJD’s Sasmit Patra. They claim that they were not consulted or informed about their inclusion in the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill.

Chadha, on the other hand, said that he will respond to the Privileges Committee when he receives a notice. AIADMK MP M Thambidurai has already written a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding the issue.

“I have written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee as I found my name in the motion, even though I did not sign any document. It seems someone has forged my signature,” news agency ANI quoted AIADMK's Thambidurai as saying.



“Raghav Chadha put my name in Select Committee. He never spoke to me, I never gave consent for this. He has done wrong. I have not given my signature," ANI quoted BJP MP Narhari Amin as saying.



BDJ’s Sasmit Patra also alleged that his name was added without his consent. “When resolutions were being moved in the House (during the debate on the Delhi Services bill), I heard my name in a resolution that was moved by Raghav Chadha. My name cannot be put in the resolution without my prior consent. I hope the Chairman of the House will take action. I have filed a complaint. This is obviously a privilege issue. We all have filed our respective complaints,” the Biju Janata Dal MP said.

After a long and heated debate of 8 hours, the Upper House passed the Bill to replace the Centre’s Ordinance for control of services in Delhi by a division vote of 131 to 102.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The AAP has always been abusing the Congress since its inception. And, today, they are asking for Congress’ support to oppose this draft law. The moment this Bill is passed, Arvind Kejriwal-ji will change his tune.” The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was already passed by the Lok Sabha last week.