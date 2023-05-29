Another Shocking Murder In Delhi, 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend In Shahbad Dairy Area

New Delhi: Another shocking murder of a teen girl rocked the national capital on Sunday, a video of which is being widely shared on social media. According to police, the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend, who has been identified as Sahil. The accused stabbed the 16-year-old girl multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone. She was reportedly passing through the street when she was accosted by the accused, a police officer said.

In a bone-chilling video of the incident, the girl can be seen pinned to a wall and being stabbed repeatedly, while dozens of people are passing within inches of the accused. The police said that the two were in a relationship and had a quarrel on Saturday.

The deceased was on her way to attend a birthday party when Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone, a police officer said.

The post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed, the police said and added that the accused is absconding and a search is underway to nab him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police said.

DCW chief reacts to Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder video

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal reacted to the Shahbad Dairy murder video and said that she is issuing a notice to the police.

"A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls," she told the news agency ANI

The DCW chief added that she has 'never seen anything more horrifying than this' in her career.

"I appeal to the central government to call a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister, Delhi L-G, DCW chief, and Delhi CM," Maliwal said.