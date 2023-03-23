Delhi Shocker: Class 5 Girl Gangraped By Four People Including Peon Of MCD School; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice To Police

In yet another assault on a minor in Delhi, a class five student of an MCD-run school was gang-raped by the peon and his associates in East Delhi. The girl is aged 10 years. According to Delhi Police, the 54-year-old peon, identified as Ajay, has been arrested. Ajay is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police are trying to nab the remaining accused. According to reports, the peon was working in the MCD-run school for the last 10 years.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the development and has issued notice to both- the MCD and the Delhi Police. "Class 5 girl student of MCD school gang-raped by 4 people. The man who carried out the incident was a peon of the school. This is a very serious matter. I am issuing notices to Delhi Police and MCD. The strictest action should be taken. If the girl child is not safe even in school then where should she feel safe?" said Maliwal.

MCD स्कूल की 5वीं कक्षा की छात्रा के साथ 4 लोगों ने गैंगरेप किया। वारदात को अंजाम देने वाला आदमी स्कूल का चपरासी था। ये बहुत गंभीर मामला है। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस और MCD को नोटिस इशू कर रही हूँ। सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। बच्ची अगर स्कूल में भी सुरक्षित नहीं तो कहाँ है? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 23, 2023

According to police, the principal of the school, along with fellow teachers, reported a sexual assault on one of her students on Wednesday. The incident allegedly took place on March 14.

"As per the complaint, the accused took her from the school to an unknown place, sedated her with some substances and raped her along with his associates. The victim was sent to LBS hospital where her medical examination and counselling was done," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc), 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 6 of Pocso Act was registered in Ghazipur police station, and Ajay was arrested," said the DCP.