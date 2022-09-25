Delhi SHOCKER! Friends insert rod in boy's private part, gang-rape him in Seelampur

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and sodomized by three of his minor friends, including his cousin, in north-east Delhi`s Seelampur area, an official said Sunday. He said that two of the three accused juveniles have been apprehended and one among them was even produced before Juvenile Justice Board. According to the official, the incident took place on September 18 but they received the information on September 22 from LNJP Hospital that a boy aged around 10 years has been admitted on account of physical assault that happened three days ago.

"Immediately, a police team reached the hospital and met the parents of the child, but they refused to give any statement," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. The DCP said that the family did not give a statement till September 24 while the Investigative Officer, to whom the call was marked, contacted them regularly.

On September 24, a counsellor from "Sakhi" was arranged by the police and counselling of the mother of the injured child was done. "On extensive counselling, the mother of the child disclosed that three days back i.e. on September 18 her son was physically assaulted and sodomized by his three friends," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 377 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and began probing the incident. During investigation, it emerged that the victim and the accused boys were neighbours and friends and they are of the same age group i.e. 10-12 years.

"One of the accused is in relation (cousin) to the victim child. Also, they are from the same community and residents of New Seelampur jhuggis," the senior official added. Meanwhile, the incident was first brought to the light by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Maliwal, in a notice to the Delhi Police, said the complainant has submitted that their child was gang-raped on September 18 by 3 persons who even "inserted a rod" in his private parts. The DCW chief demanded a detailed action report taken by the Delhi police along with the copy of FIR latest by September 28.Pertinently, the victim child is still under medical observation.