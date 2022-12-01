Delhi SHOCKER: Man's dead body with stab injury found in Sadar Bazar

New Delhi: The body of a man with multiple stab injuries was found on the roadside in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Nabi Karim, they said. The body was found by a passerby on Wednesday evening.

When officials reached the spot, they discovered multiple stab injuries on the body, the police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, a senior officer said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is in progress, he said. All angles, including that of personal enmity, are being probed, the officer added.