Delhi Teen Dies by Suicide After Failing to Clear JEE, Jumps From Seven-Story Building

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after reportedly failing to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The girl, who had completed her Class 12 exams, was preparing extensively for JEE when she took her life by jumping from the seventh floor of a building in Shaheen Bagh on Friday.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, reporting that a young girl had jumped from the roof of a seven-story building located in Okhla's main market area. Responding promptly, officers arrived at the scene, where they found a note left by the girl. The note reportedly mentioned her struggles with study pressure and the stress of not meeting academic expectations.

Student’s Distress and Family Background

The teenager had reportedly confided in her mother before that she would resort to such an extreme measure if she failed to pass the exam, highlighting the emotional toll of academic expectations on young students. The girl's father works in the private sector, and her mother is a homemaker. This incident underscores the pressure many students feel as they strive to meet high academic and competitive standards.

CCTV Footage Circulated on Social Media

As the investigation continues, CCTV footage of the incident, showing the girl jumping from the rooftop, has surfaced on social media, where it is widely being shared. The police have advised against the distribution of this sensitive material out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Investigation Underway

The case is currently under investigation in accordance with Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Officials are examining the circumstances that may have contributed to the girl's mental state and eventual decision. The tragic event highlights the need for addressing academic pressure and mental health support for students.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).