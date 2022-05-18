Delhi: Three MCD bodies to merge on May 22

The government has set May 22 as the date for unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi, a notification said today. On March 22, the central cabinet had approved the merger of Delhi's three municipal bodies into one.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three Municipal Corporations viz. South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011 vide the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

In March, the state election commission had deferred announcement of municipal poll dates saying that the centre is planning to unify the three municipal corporations -- South, East and North.