हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Jal Board

Delhi to face water shortage in several areas on May 6

DJB has appealed to the residents of these areas to store adequate water and has also assured that water tankers will be available to the affected areas.  

Delhi to face water shortage in several areas on May 6
File photo

New Delhi: Residents living in various parts of the national capital will face water shortage on Sunday morning due to a repair work in Pitampura area, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement on Saturday (June 5).

"Due to major repair work in 900 mm water line in Pitampura, emanating from Water Treatment Plant Haidarpur Phase 1, the water supply in the area will not be available at low pressure on Sunday morning," the statement said.

The areas which will be affected are - Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajori Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, among others.

DJB has appealed to the residents of these areas to store adequate water and has also assured that water tankers will be available to the affected areas.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi Jal BoardDelhi water deptDelhi water shortage
Next
Story

COVID curbs eased in Delhi, other states get ready to unlock, check full list here

Must Watch

PT17M16S

World Environment Day: What is necessary for life diamond or oxygen ?