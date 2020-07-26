Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushik killed in road accident while managing traffic

In a tragic incident, an ACP of Delhi Traffic Police died on Saturday (July 25) after a vehicle hit him while he was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover in Delhi. The truck driver fled from the spot after hitting ACP Sanket Kaushik.

According to police, ACP Kaushik was on his way to a picket post at 8 pm when the speeding Tata 407 hit him from behind. Police added that ACP Kaushik was walking on Guruagram-Dhaula Kuan service lane and was also checking the traffic staff when the Tata 407 hit him. The Tata 407 also hit the divider but the driver somehow managed to flee from the scene of accident. The injured ACP was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police have recovered ACP Kaushik's watch, mobile, pen and shoe from the accident spot, Talking to Zee News, an eyewtiness said that the driver of Tata 407 escaped from the spot in his vehicle after hitting ACP Kaushik. Police is now checking the CCTV footage of the cameras installed on the road to trace the number of the vehicle which hit the ACP and nab the driver.