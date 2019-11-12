Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan. Check routes to avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory about traffic arrangements and restrictions in view of 39th India International Trade Fair being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27.

The entry to the fair will be restricted to business visitors only from November 14 to 18, and it will open for the general public from November 19 to 27. The visitors allowed to enter from gate numbers 1, 10 and 11. One will not be allowed an entry to the trade fair after 5 pm, the advisory said.

Alighting point for chauffer-driven vehicles and taxies will be on service lane in front of gate numbers 1, 10 and 11.

To ensure smooth regulation and movement of traffic on the immediate roads surroundings Pragati Maidan, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road. In case any vehicle is found parked on the aforementioned roads, it shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

U-turns on Mathura Road, on all cuts between W-Point and T-Point with Subramaniam Bharti Marg, will be prohibited. Right and left turns from Mathura Road to Purana Quila Road will also not be allowed.

ROUTES TO AVOID

Bhairon Road,

Purana Quila Road,

Shershah Road,

Mathura road from W-Point to Mathura Road Subramaniam Bharti Marg

The trade fair is likely to attract a huge footfall each day as a result of which, traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road. Apart from the visitors, people are requested to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

PEDESTRIAN FOOT OVER BRIDGES

There will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road as traffic is also excepted to ply on this road throughout the day. Hence, people should use the two-foot over bridges - one at near gate number 5, National Stadium, and second at W-Point/A-point.