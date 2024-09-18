Advertisement
Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops On

Two-storey building collapsed in the Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh in Delhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
 A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in the Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh on Wednesday. Authorities of the Delhi Fire services say some people are feared trapped under the debris.

After receiving the information, officials from the Delhi Fire Services quickly rushed to the site with five fire tenders. They received the call about the incident at approximately 9:11 AM today.

 

"At around 9 AM, information of a building collapse was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station from the area of Bapa Nagar. An old building of approximately 25 square yards area has collapsed. So far, 8 persons have been rescued and sent to the hospital. It is feared that some more may be trapped. Local police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and other agencies are carrying out rescue operations. No death has been confirmed yet. Legal action will be taken once the rescue operation is over," DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan said, ANI reported.

Further details awaited.

This is a developing story.

