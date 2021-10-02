Delhi University admission 2021: Here's complete schedule of second and third cutoff lists

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) announced its first cutoff list for undergraduate admissions for the year 2021 on Friday (October 1, 2021). The record cut-offs left many students, who have scored above 90 percent feel dejected and are now scouting for alternatives.

As the first cutoff acted as a wave of shock among the students, many individuals now are eagerly waiting for the second one hoping that it can make things more accessible for them.

It may be noted that according to the announcement made by the university on September 27, 2021, the second cutoff list for admissions in the prestigious university is going to be released on October 9 and followed by the third one on October 16. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs.

The admissions under the first cutoff list will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm. For more details on the admission and schedule the students can check the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in. Students can also check the cut-offs and other information on admission.uod.ac.in.

Students need to note that the admission procedure will be the same as last year, which means the entire DU UG Admission process would be done online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s step-by-step admission process for admissions in DU UG courses:

1. As soon as the university releases its First Cut off list 2021, the students will have to choose a college of their choice and respective course on the admissions portal dashboard.

2. The students must check the cut-off carefully and see if they are eligible for the choice they are filling.

3. Once this is done, students need to complete the DU UG Admission form in all respects, as these forms will later be duly verified and checked by the members of the admissions committee.

4. After filling the forms in the correct manner, it will be transferred to the Convenor of admissions who will then keep a check on the recommended cases for admissions, following which the forms will be sent to the principals of respective colleges for approval.

5. The students must note that the colleges can reject an application, but will have to give a reason or remark why they did so.

6. If the application is accepted, the next step for the students is to upload the necessary documents on the portal for verification.

7. Here is the list of documents – Class 12 or qualifying exam marksheet and passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate, Caste certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable), Transfer Certificate from school, Migration Certificate from Board, Character Certificate and OMR form of University Registration.

8. The students need to be careful while uploading the documents as in case any of these documents are missing or have problems, their admissions might get forfeited by the respective college.

9. After the documents are uploaded, the students will have to pay the admission fee and save the receipt for future reference.

10. Once they have made the payment, the students will receive a confirmation from the respective college stating the status of their admission with them.