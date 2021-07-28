हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi University Admissions

Delhi University admissions 2021: NTA announces DUET dates, check here

The registration portal for the Under-Graduate Programme will open from August 02 till August 31.

Delhi University admissions 2021: NTA announces DUET dates, check here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) announced the date for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021). Dr Sadhana Parashar, Sr. Director (Exams), NTA, informed that the admission test will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1. 

The registrations of the University of Delhi has already begun for Post Graduate and MPhil/PhD programmes on July 26 and the interested students can apply till August 21. 

The registration portal for the Under-Graduate Programme will open from August 02 till August 31.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU official websites for the latest updates. 

Click here for DU's MPhil and PhD admission

Click here for DU's PG admission
 

