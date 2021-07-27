Delhi University PG admission begins today, check details here

New Delhi: Delhi University has started the online admission process from today (July 26). An online portal has been launched to make the admission process hassle-free.

Alongside undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the online registration window will facilitate application for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), PhD and MPhill programmes.

The online admission portal seeks to enable the applicants desiring admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details with ease from their homes.

A statement by DU said the university will organize Virtual Open Days between July 27 and July 30 at 5 pm for the benefit of the prospective candidates of PG, MPhill and PhD admissions.

These Virtual Open Days have been planned to assist the prospective candidates about the registration process and the admission process.

Students applying will also have the option to interact with the panellists. The webinar will also be telecasted live on DU's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The application for 20,000 PG seats has opened today and will continue till August 21.

For PG courses, students will be required to fill one registration form but have to pay separate fees if they are opting for more than one programme.

The application process for UG programmes will start from August 2 to August 31.

The number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held this year has been increased from nine to 13.

The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

The dates for DUET for all the PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and MPhil and PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

For non-NET students seeking admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes will have to appear for DUET 2021.

All candidates applying for MPhil or PhD programmes will have to fill a common registration form.

