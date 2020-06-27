Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Saturday (June 27) postponed the Open Book Exams (OBE) for final-year students slated from July 1 by 10 days due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The official notice read, "Examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic."

The new date sheets for all UG and PG programmes including SOL and NCWEB of final semester/term/year examinations in OBE mode will be notified by examination branch on July 3 and examination will commence from July 10.

DU stated that the basic guidelines as issued by examination branch on May 14 related with OBE mode of examinations will be applicable for further rescheduled examinations as per new date sheet notified by examination branch.

All other activities/facilities notified by examination branch will remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment:

The mock test to facilitate students appearing for examinations for awareness about the procedures of OBE mode, to be conducted remotely, will start from July 04.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 77,240 confirmed cases so far making it the second worst-hit place across India.